LUBBOCK, Texas – A study publicized Thursday ranked the most “Instagrammable” cities in Texas based on hashtags.

“The research by TexasRealEstateSource.com analyzed Instagram hashtag data for every metropolitan area in Texas to reveal the most Instagrammable,” a statement from the website said. “Houston, which extends to Galveston Bay, takes the top spot as the most Instagrammable metropolitan area in Texas with 36,678,000 posts on the social media platform under the Houston hashtag.”

So, Lubbock was No. 2, right?

No.

Lubbock ranked No. 10 with 1,179,000 Instagram hashtags. But Amarillo – wait, Amarillo? – had 2,804,600 hashtags and ranked No. 6 among the metropolitan areas in Texas.

Metropolitan Area Total number of hashtags on Instagram to date Houston 36,678,000 Dallas 27,002,000 Austin 21,356,000 San Antonio 17,210,000 El Paso 4,404,000 Amarillo 2,804,600 Corpus Christi 1,769,400 Waco 1,490,100 McAllen 1,300,900 Lubbock 1,179,000 Source: https://www.texasrealestatesource.com/

