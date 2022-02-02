LUBBOCK, Texas – With severe weather approaching, many are worried about a repeat of last year’s devastating winter storm that left more than 4.8 million homes and businesses without power.

After the legislation that Governor Greg Abbot passed, ERCOT and Lubbock Power and Light have seen advancements in technology, equipment and approaches.

“We here at home have a system that’s probably in the best position that it’s been in our history, and across the state, we see all of these reforms bolstering their reliability as well,” said Matt Rose, a representative for Lubbock Power and Light.

These improvements are due to implementations of the structures such as weatherization.

“We have gone a step further and have actually built structures over any of our pumps and valves out of our power plants so that we make sure that at no point in time-critical water sources freeze up,” said Rose.

While there are endless improvements, outages are still anticipated during the storm.

“Anytime that you have a large winter storm, you are going to have outages. It’s just the nature of the power lines being outside and being exposed to the elements,” said Rose.

Now it’s all in how the new equipment holds up and responds.

“We’re still gonna focus on our customers first and make sure that at all costs our customers do not lose power for an extended period of time regardless of how large the storm is.”

Lubbock Power and Light wanted to remind its customers that they no longer need to call in to report an outage. Their new technology allows them to be notified of an outage as soon as it occurs. Instead, customers can track outages online through their website.