LUBBOCK, Texas — In WalletHub’s study of Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Lubbock ranked 77 of 182 cities studied in the United States.

Each city got its score based on its economics, fun & recreation and dating opportunities.

Although Lubbock was ranked 77, it had an overall score of 51.93, based on a 100-point scale. The study ranked Lubbock number 3 for economics, 149 for fun & recreation and 93 for dating opportunities.

One Texas city that ranked the highest on the list was Austin at number five, with a total score of 60.31, according to the study. The lowest-scoring Texas city was Brownsville with a rank of 180 and a total score of 29.62.

Lubbock was also tied for fifth place for the city with the lowest cost of meals from a restaurant.

Just north of Lubbock, Amarillo ranked 124 with a total score of 49.09, the study said.

To see the full study, click here.