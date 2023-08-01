Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 1, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock encouraged the public to “learn more about the quality of Lubbock’s drinking water” to mark the beginning of National Water Quality Awareness Month.

“City of Lubbock Water Utilities is committed to providing accessible, clean drinking water,” a press release stated on Tuesday. The City of Lubbock releases a water quality report every year that shows the amount of regulated and non-regulated chemicals found in the city’s water.

The report also documents how the chemicals got into the water. For example, the most recent 2022 Water Quality Report, made public in May, showed the arsenic levels for 2022 hit an average of 2.23 parts per billion. That was an increase from the 1.95 parts per billion documented in the 2021 report, but still below the maximum contaminant level of 10 that is deemed safe.

The substance got there from “erosion of natural deposits” and “runoff from orchards,” according to the report.

While there was no lead in the city’s water, the report showed there was a small amount of lead in water tested from customers’ taps in 2022. The report stated, “Out of 51 samples collected, 50 were below the AL of 15 parts per billion, and 1 exceeded the AL at 16.8 parts per billion.”

The report stated the lead contaminants were caused by “natural deposit erosion” and “plumbing system erosion.” Water Utilities Director Aubrey Spear told EverythingLubbock.com the city tests water and select businesses and residences every year to test the quality coming out of their faucets. Spear explained that old plumbing or corroded pipes can leak contaminants into your own water.

While PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals” have been a public concern recently, Spear said that is nothing to worry about with the city’s water. People who use well water near Reese Center could be impacted by PFAS, Spears said, but the Hub City was in the clear.

Overall, Spears said his department was confident in the quality of Lubbock’s drinking water.

“Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants,” the water quality report stated. “The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk.”

Read the full 2022 Water Quality Report here.