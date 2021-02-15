Is More Snow Heading Towards the South Plains?

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on a potential second round of winter weather headed towards the South Plains.

After seeing snow and wind chill values well below zero, the last thing any of us want to hear is that we could have more of the same conditions headed our way. That’s right! We’re tracking a second winter storm that could bring impacts to a good majority of the KAMC viewing area.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 15°. Winds W 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Icy with light snow. Low of 5°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sleet and snow. High of 29°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

High temperatures on our Monday will remain in the 10s and 20s across the region, with a calm westerly wind. We will see more sunshine this afternoon. The clearer sky, combined with the higher sun angle, will result in some melting today. Tonight, clouds will return to the region ahead of our next storm system. Low temperatures will range from the lower single digits to the middle teens under a mostly cloudy sky. By Tuesday morning, snow showers will return to the South Plains.

Light to moderate snow will be possible on Tuesday, mainly to the north of Highway 380. Anywhere from a light coating, upwards of 5 inches of snowfall will be possible in this region. In Lubbock, the current forecast is for up to 1 inch of snow. Travel will be hazardous, as this snow will be more wet, and could have some sleet or freezing rain mixed in.





Highs on Tuesday will range from the middle 30s to the lower 20s under an overcast sky. Lubbock will remain below freezing all day long. Overnight, light snow will continue to the north of Highway 70, with a few inches of accumulation remaining possible. Lows will range from the lower single digits to the lower 20s.





Snow will remain possible until about noon on Wednesday. The greatest chance for accumulation will be over northeastern portions of the area, where up to an additional inch will be possible. Travel will be discouraged once again on Wednesday morning. Highs will top out in the middle 10s to lower 30s on Wednesday, with winds out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH under a cloudy sky. Overnight, low temperatures will bottom out in the lower single digits to lower 20s.





As of right now, high temperatures on Thursday are forecasted to remain right around freezing. IN Lubbock, we fell below freezing this past Thursday (February 11th, 2021) around 4:10 PM CDT. If we can make it through Thursday without warming above freezing, we will tie the second longest streak of below freezing temperatures in Lubbock history! We will see a mostly sunny sky on Thursday, with snow melting across the region. Low temperatures will fall into the upper single digits to upper 20s by Friday morning.

We will see highs return to the middle and lower 50s on Friday, which is still below average for this time of year. A mostly sunny sky, combined with these warmer temperatures, will help most of the snow melt across the region. Southwesterly winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH will also help rid our area of the snowpack. Nighttime lows will drop into the middle 20s to middle 30s area-wide.

This upcoming weekend will be a breath of fresh air for the region, as high temperatures will top out in the middle 50s to middle 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will remain near freezing, but it looks like we will remain dry with our temperatures holding right around average.

Have a marvelous Monday, and please remain weather aware over the next 24 to 48 hours. We will keep you advised.

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley.

