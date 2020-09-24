Is someone impersonating an officer? Hockley Co. investigating

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– On Thursday, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office posted a news release on its social media account confirming it was notified of suspicious activity between Ropesville and the Lubbock County line, along U.S. Highway 62/82.

On three separate occasions, drivers reported an individual with red and blue lights in the windshield making attempts to conduct traffic stops. However, none were successful, according to Hockley County.

On August 17, just before 6:00 p.m., a driver reported a man driving a black Ford SUV, activated red and blue lights and “flashed a badge” to get him to pull over.

The driver called 911.

Two hours later, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a second individual reported similar activity, with the vehicle described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe, according to Hockley County.

Then, on September 20, at approximately 7:11 p.m., a caller reported a subject driving a black Ford SUV with lights activated. The sheriff’s office said it believed the individual was attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

Officials urge anyone with any information related to these three incidents, or have been involved in a similar incident, to call the sheriff’s office at (806) 894-3126.

The incidents remained under investigation.

Read the full news release below:

