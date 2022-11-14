LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health recently announced it now offers isotope testing for prostate cancer at the Joe Arrington Cancer Center.

The new testing in Lubbock allows for better screening of prostate cancer.

“We are very fortunate to have this type of imaging available in Lubbock,” Covenant Medical Group Urologist Dr. Ryan Owen said in a press release. “The patients of West Texas and eastern New Mexico will benefit by getting faster results and being able to stay close to home, close to their support system.”

For patients with rising prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, Illuccix is an advanced imaging radiotracer that is used with a positron emission tomography (PET) scan to detect cancer cells in the body, Covenant Health said.

Previously, when doctors ordered this test, patients were sent to Amarillo or the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Physicians now have the capability to order and perform the test at Joe Arrington Cancer Center, cutting down on the time it takes to get back results and start planning treatment, if necessary, Covenant Health said.

“We are excited to have this technology because when patients are diagnosed with prostate cancer they need to be staged,” said Dr. Owen in the press release. “We are able to detect trace amounts of cancer that might be outside the prostate which may modify the way we ultimately treat the prostate cancer.”

All Covenant Medical Group urologists and oncologists can scan prostate cancer cells using proton isotope technology. To make an appointment with a Covenant Medical Group physician, visit covemedgroup.org.