LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s a tragedy that’s still far too common. Just last year in Texas, 26% of deaths on the road were caused by drunk drivers. That’s nearly one fatality every 7.5 hours.

Three women on the South Plains have one unfortunate thing in common: they’ve all lost a loved one because of someone else’s decision to drink and drive.

There’s been a death every day on Texas roads for over 22 years. That’s more than 79,000 people. Last year in Lubbock, there were 34 traffic deaths – drunk drivers caused six.

in 2021, Kendra Sellers’ life was turned upside down when her 22-year-old son, Case Clark, was killed by an intoxicated driver.

“He was riding his motorcycle with his best friend by his side, and he was struck by an intoxicated driver driving on the wrong side of the road head-on killing him instantly,” Sellers said. “I never in a million years imagined the ripple effect that it’s had on our life. It has destroyed our family, but also, it can destroy that person’s life that’s driving, if they live to tell the tale.”

In 2017, Shannell Alvarez’s boyfriend, Jonathan Pesqueda, was killed in a wrong-way crash. Police said the man responsible for his death had a blood alcohol level of .232 at the time of the crash, which is nearly three times the legal limit. Alvarez said one life lost is too many.

“You’re not killing just one person, you’re killing multiple souls because now we have to deal with the loss,” Alvarez said. “It’s not something that ever goes away, and the pain is always there. Be responsible in your decisions when you get behind the wheel, and don’t just do it out of selfishness.”

Lucinda Holt’s sister, Lydia Mendez, was teaching her daughter how to drive when a drunk driver failed to yield, hit her car head-on and killed her. It’s been 23 years since the tragic crash and Holt said the pain and trauma have remained constant.

“Instead of picking up the phone and listening to her voice, I have to drive out to the cemetery,” Holt said. “Your idea of a good time could mean someone’s loss of life forever, and nothing will ever be the same. These are lives that have been forever impacted because of somebody’s selfish decision to drink and drive.”

The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) said from Jan. – May 2023, there’ve been 240 driving while intoxicated (DWI) related arrests, which is about 17% more compared to that same timeframe last year. Lt. Brady Cross with LPD said DWI arrests happen almost every day in Lubbock. He emphasized the importance of always finding a sober ride, because the consequences of drunk driving can last a lifetime.

“To get where you’re going, there are so many options,” Cross said. “Have a plan before you go out because if you’re looking to finalize your plans while you’re intoxicated after you’ve been out for a night, that’s not the time to do it. You need to have that plan in place before you go out and have a good time.”

Holt said she won’t give up her mission to spread awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

“This type of tragedy doesn’t discriminate, and it can be you,” Holt said.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said there are steps you can take to end the streak of deadly crashes.

Here’s what TxDOT said you can do:

Buckle up: seat belts are your first line of defense.

Drive the speed limit, or slower, depending on road or weather conditions.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Plan a sober ride home.

When driving, put your phone away or set it to “Do Not Disturb.

To learn more, visit the TxDOT website.