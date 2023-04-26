McAdoo, Texas — Severe weather took over Dickens County overnight with softball sized hail and wind gusts up to 90 mph. As the storm barreled through West Texas, McAdoo, a small town northwest of Dickens saw the worst of it.

Mack Gardner, McAdoo Fire Chief said he saw what he believes was a tornado minutes away from his home.

“I was standing out on my front porch when it came over my house and all of a sudden it just got dead calm and I went in and I told my son and my daughter, ‘y’all get up and get dressed cause something is fixing to happen and it’s not going to be good,” Gardner said.

The storm tore apart what used to be a small convenience store, leaving behind a pile of bricks and debris around the town. It also tore off the roof and damaged the inside of a Go-Op Gin down the street.

“We’ve got a mesonet side close out to my mother’s house about four miles north of here and it showed we had a sustained gusts of 96 miles an hour out there and we had baseball to softball sized hail out there,” said Gardner.

McAdoo also had several power lines come down during the storm. Gardner said there are no reported injuries and all the people in his town were accounted for.