“It just breaks me down to tears” Matt Dawson said in tearful thanks to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– A teary-eyed Matt Dawson thanked Lubbock community members for their continued support after he and his family received keys to their new smart home in the 13800 block of Richmond Avenue Thursday.

In January 2020, Matt Dawson was struck by a vehicle while on the scene of a car accident in icy conditions.

“Since the accident, I’ve had a lot of people and support,” Dawson said. “I can’t thank you all enough for that. It just breaks me down to tears because it’s just been a huge blessing for everybody that’s helped out.”

Dawson said with his family’s new home it will help him get up, walk and be able to take a few steps around to spend time with his wife and daughter.

“I just thank the Lord for that,” he said.

Dawson went on further to say he was so thankful for every volunteer who had a hand in helping build the family’s mortgage-free home.

“But better yet, I thank everybody here today because y’all were the ones that stood there, prayed for this project and prayed for me and my family,” he said. “So I thank y’all the most.”

Dawson’s wife, Chanda, echoed his sentiments as well.

“We cannot thank you all enough,” she said. “We’re just so thankful.”