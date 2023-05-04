LUBBOCK, Texas — Matthew Tellez, 28, of Lubbock pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday.

Tellez was arrested in the 2200 block of Wausau Avenue on February 28, 2019. A redacted report from the Lubbock Police Department stated a young girl made an outcry and said Tellez touched her inappropriately.

According to the police report, when Tellez was confronted about the sexual abuse, he started crying and said, “It must be a cycle.”

2019 booking photo of Matthew Tellez

When police asked Tellez to tell them what happened, he responded, “I did it.” An officer asked what he meant, and Tellez admitted that he touched the victim inappropriately, the report stated. The police report described Tellez as “very calm” and “and said he “did not appear to be disturbed or show any remorse for his actions.”

Tellez received more than four years of credit for time already spent in jail.