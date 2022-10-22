LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock pizzeria faced some backlash on Saturday for a controversial pizza it put on display for the Halloween season.

Capital Pizza in Lubbock displayed a Halloween decoration called the “The Jeffrey Dahmer Special.” The decoration was made to look like a pizza made with various body parts. The decoration was inspired by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Kiefer, the manager of Capital Pizza who asked us to not use his last name because of safety concerns, told EverythingLubbock.com the decoration was made by a server who thought it would be fun due to it almost being Halloween and the popular Netflix series about Dahmer and his victims that just came out.

“It being spooky season and the popularity of the Netflix series one of our waitresses came up with the idea and made the pizza and just put it up as a fun prop for Halloween,” Kiefer said.

Kiefer explained the pizza is just a decoration and it is completely inedible.

“It’s just a Styrofoam base. It’s got plastic prosthetics on it … eyeballs fingers, there’s an ear,” Kiefer said. “Ramen noodles are kind of the main thing here and some fake blood and then we, as we do with all of our pizzas, we topped it with a pepperoncini.

Kiefer said the decoration was all in good fun and will only be on display until Halloween is over.

“Like I said, it’s a fun prop, I suppose will become either famous or infamous. It’s only sitting up here for a limited time, then we’ll move into holiday decorations,” Kiefer said.