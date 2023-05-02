LUBBOCK, Texas – Caring, hilarious, a personality that filled up every room, and someone who always looked out for others is how Erin Irwin remembered her daughter Haley Steele, 29, who tragically died three years ago this week.

“It doesn’t seem like everybody should be continuing on with life without her in it because I don’t always feel like I can,” Irwin said. “It’s been hard.”

April 30, 2020, is a day Steele’s family will never forget. DPS said Steele was in the car with Tanner Lermon who had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system when he was driving. His pickup truck drifted into the grass and began rolling over, eventually ejecting Steele from the car and killing her instantly.

“For most of her adult life, Haley was my best friend,” Irwin said. “I miss her more than I could ever stand here and put into words. My life without her will never be okay.”

Lermon spent months on the Texas Top-10 Most Wanted Fugitives list where he ran from a long list of felonies, including aggravated assault and illegal firearm possession which he is currently serving 15 years for. According to DPS, Lermon was affiliated with the Crips gang. Lermon has yet to face any justice for Steele’s manslaughter case.

Last week Irwin met with Lubbock prosecutor Craig Oglesby. She said she left the meeting in tears.

“He [Oglesby] said that looking at everything, and my daughter’s history, Mr. Lermon’s history, taking a plea for 10 years was going to be the best we would get, and it was going to be a very good deal,” Irwin said. “I asked him why and he said because they would basically drag my daughter through the mud.”

With the maximum sentence for manslaughter being 20 years, Irwin said that a 10-year sentence for Lermon isn’t justice for her daughter.

“There’s armed robbery and a person’s life,” Irwin said. “18 years, 20 years, that would’ve been justice, and him taking responsibility, that’s only fair. I don’t know that it’s ever going to make it better, but at least I know that I did my best for my daughter.”

Irwin said Steel loved animals. She said she ran rescues and even a nonprofit to help people feed their pets, but she’d suffered from mental illness since she was 13 years old, which made things a bit more difficult.

“It was really rough,” Irwin said. “As time went on, and as she got older, she would have the downward spirals and she couldn’t get out of them. I really thought she’d come back. She always had, but this happened, so there’s no chance of her coming back from that.”

Lermon is set to have a Guilty Plea Hearing at the Lubbock County Courthouse on Friday, May 1, which will mark 2,000 days since Steele’s passing.

Irwin said there’s really nothing that can help bring back her oldest child, but she hopes to honor her daughter’s memory, regardless of the outcome this week.

“It’s not fair and there’s not anything I can do about it except be loud and say my peace,” Irwin said. “That’s all that I can do.”

As of Monday, Lermon remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a bond set at $70,000 for the manslaughter charge.