It’s Brown Friday, and Lubbock is no exception, here’s what that means:

LUBBOCK, Texas — While Friday is a busy holiday for shoppers and retailers, another profession will be hard at work the day after Thanksgiving. Plumbers around Lubbock are also on call.

One of the primary reasons behind ‘Brown Friday’ is a clogged sink. Shawn Thomas with Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lubbock said people should avoid putting food in the garbage disposal. Medications should not be put down the sink, nor the toilet.

“You want to make sure to run a lot of hot water down, after you get done washing your dishes and everything else,” Thomas said.

Fats, oils and grease (FOGs) should also not be flushed down the sink — but instead, thrown in the trash, or recycled.

Additionally, older toilets should be used with care. Thomas suggests flushing the toilet several times during use to avoid clogged toilets.

“It usually happens whenever we have a house full of company,” Thomas said.

Thomas also said with colder temperatures, people should be aware of their pipes. The City of Lubbock Water Utilities suggests opening cabinets underneath sinks, and allowing sinks to trickle to relieve pressure buildup.

To recycle fats, oils and/or grease, people can take their used oil to the Southside Citizens Convenience Station. It is located at 1631 84th.

In order to recycle FOGs, allow the oil to cool. Then place it in a sealed container. Barrels are available at the convenience station.

The station is open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and closed on city Holidays.

The city website said grease can be put into kitty litter, and then – after it is completely absorbed – discarded in a dumpster.