LUBBOCK, Texas – May 9 is National Fentanyl Awareness Day which is a time to shed light on the dangers of the synthetic drug in hopes of saving more lives.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), in 2021, more than 106,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. and about two-thirds of them are related to synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.

Although this is a nationwide issue, University Medical Center (UMC) emergency medical services (EMS) training chief Chad Curry said the Hub City isn’t an exception.

“It does impact us, and this just makes awareness to the people that say, ‘Hey, the stuff that’s on the street is not a good quality, or it may be a very strong quality, and it’s costing people their lives,’” Curry said. “Unfortunately, it’s destroying families.”

Illegal fentanyl is used to make fake prescription drugs. It’s also found lacing common street drugs like cocaine and heroin. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), six out of every 10 fake pills with fentanyl have a potentially lethal dose.

“It’s readily available,” Curry said. “People in the streets are going to use what is readily available, what’s the easiest and the cheapest to get a hold of. The easier it’s made accessible, that’s where the problem lies.”

Many take drugs with illegal fentanyl without even realizing it, and it’s killing them because they are unable to see, taste or smell it.

“It’s usually coming across the border, it’s very concentrated at that point, and a lot of times it’s either repressed or it’s cut down and put into a vape,” Curry said. “There’s also liquid fentanyl coming across now and we’ve seen some more of that that’s placed on acid tap paper so they can absorb just the liquid through their mouth.”

The CDC said recognizing an opioid overdose can be difficult. Here’s you can look out for as signs of an overdose:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

When responding, first responders sometimes turn to Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of overdoses. So far this year, Curry said his Lubbock-based team has used Narcan 67 times.

“This is becoming a new issue that we’re having to deal with because our Narcan works great for that opioid, but it doesn’t for the tranquilizer, and so we have to do other things in order to correct that,” Curry said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids. That’s why Curry said it’s extremely important to raise awareness to help save lives.

“At the end of the day, if we can prevent one death, we win as a team, and so we have to draw awareness to that in order to try to be successful,” Curry said.

For more information, visit fentanylawarenessday.org.