LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for her husband, Rich Brooks, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Michelle Brooks told EverythingLubbock.com she and her husband had been together for 42 years and was diagnosed with MS in 2000. According to the GoFundMe page, Rich “has had a lot of issues” some relating to MS while others don’t.

Brooks said due to her husband’s condition he is required to go to his doctors appointments by ambulance. According to Brooks, the ride alone would cost $1,000 and doesn’t include the doctor visit itself

Brooks said her husband’s situation was “just not fair” and that he is an “amazing man” who “never complains.”

Brooks and her husband have three children and seven grandchildren.

