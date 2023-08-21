LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock family created a GoFundMe page for their pitbull, Missy, who they said was shot in the nose on Saturday night.

Elizabeth Gonzales on Sunday told EverythingLubbock.com her daughter and Missy were sitting on the porch of her home when a man approached her. She said the dog was not acting aggressively. She was “just there watching to make sure nothing happened.”

According to Gonzales, the man then shot Missy in the nose and later threatened to shoot her husband.

“I’m having to scrounge up money for my dog to have surgery to take the bullet out because the bone is still … stuck between her nose and her mouth,” Gonzales said.

According to Gonzales, Missy’s medical bills would cost around $5,000.

“It’s not fair that a man came on our property [and] shot our dog,” Gonzales said. God knows what he would have done to my daughter.”

Gonzales said Missy was expecting puppies at the time of the shooting, and they were stable as of Monday afternoon.

Gonzales claimed the Lubbock Police Department “failed” her daughter, her family and Missy.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD on Monday morning and was told the man was not arrested due to “conflicting statements” between him and Gonzales. Police said Lubbock Animal Control will need to investigate.

“The officer could not have legally arrested the individual who shot the dog for animal cruelty at the time the report was taken due to the conflicting statements,” LPD said.

If you would like to donate to help with Missy’s medical expenses, click here.