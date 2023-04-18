LUBBOCK, Texas– A Slaton teen testified Monday at a house committee meeting in Austin in favor of House Bill 4625, which protects students who from identity-based bullying.

Trinity Hawkins, a sophomore at Slaton High School, told the committee she has been called “a porch monkey” on multiple occasions and has a recording of the principal asking “who was saying n****r.”

“I’m not a monkey, I have a name. And you shouldn’t address me by monkey should address me by my name,” Hawkins said. ” The principals in the assistant principals are saying the word too.”

Hawkins said she has been sent to ISS for defending herself when racist remarks are said to her by her classmates.

“The moment that I say something back, oh, I’m in trouble. Or I had to sit in the office a whole class period, because I addressed [it]. I stood up for myself, basically,” Hawkins said.

The Slaton ISD student voiced her frustration to the committee about the lack of action taken by the faculty and staff at Slaton High School. Hawkins said when she goes to teachers for help “it’s [in] one ear [and] out the other, they just dismiss it. She also said she’s been told “it’s just a word” in regards to being called a “n****r.”

“I hate principal I hate the assistant principal because they’re not doing their job. If they would have did their job, when the first time we reported it, this situation would have been dead,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said “it’s not fair” she has to go through this and the younger kids in the district “have to deal with racism.

EverythingLubbock.com reached to Slaton ISD for comment and a representative said, “With all due respect, as an educator, we don’t need a bill to tell us how children should be treated.” She also stressed Slaton ISD has implemented harsher punishment for students caught using racially offensive language.