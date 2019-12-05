Ivanka Trump tweets KAMC story focusing on worker leave rights

WASHINGTON, D.C.– On Wednesday, Anna Wiernicki, a reporter for the Washington D.C. Bureau with Nexstar, interviewed Ivanka Trump ahead of 4th American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting next week.

Wiernicki started with KAMC in Lubbock before moving on to our Texas Bureau and later our Washington D.C. Bureau. She still reports for KAMC on regular basis.

Trump posted the interview with Wiernicki on her Twitter page on Thursday.

Today this incredible group of thought leaders will be doing real work with tangible deliverables that will support ALL Americans.



Looking forward to the 4th American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting this morning. pic.twitter.com/tuNe82xKaY — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 5, 2019

RELATED STORY: Lawmakers working to protect new parents from losing their jobs