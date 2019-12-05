Ivanka Trump tweets KAMC story focusing on worker leave rights

WASHINGTON, D.C.– On Wednesday, Anna Wiernicki, a reporter for the Washington D.C. Bureau with Nexstar, interviewed Ivanka Trump ahead of 4th American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting next week.

Wiernicki started with KAMC in Lubbock before moving on to our Texas Bureau and later our Washington D.C. Bureau. She still reports for KAMC on regular basis.

Trump posted the interview with Wiernicki on her Twitter page on Thursday.

