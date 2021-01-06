‘I’ve Got Your 6’ initiative expands passed the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — ‘I’ve Got Your 6’ is an initiative in support of law enforcement, which started in Lubbock back in July and has now spread to 17 states.

Stacy Harvey, a co-founder of South Plains Stars and Shields, created cards with their logo to hand out to officers in the area along with a $6 gift card.

“I’m really proud at the fact that across the state of Texas, I’ve had representatives from Ft. Worth P.D., Houston P.D. and Dallas P.D.,” Harvey said.

Letti Celeste Salazar, the director for Houston’s Police Family Support Unit said, “with Houston having 2.4 million, we have a little over 5,000 officers, and so, community support is vital.”

This year proved that as we lost both Officer Nicholas Reyna and Firefighter Eric Hill to an icy crash in January 2020. Houston saw similar effects losing five officers to on-duty incidences.

“When I started this event here in Houston, the timing was crazy,” said Salazar. “The week before, we had lost Sgt. Preston, killed on a domestic violence call, and a week after I dropped these cards off at the station, they had another lost officer Sgt. Rios.”

Head coordinator for the Ft. Worth Family Association, Miriam Stevenson, acknowledged these situations lead many officers to question their calling. However, for Stevenson, she owes her childhood to the officers who helped her family.

“I remember sitting in my living room praying to God, please let the red, and white and blue lights shine through—and sometimes, I try to express that to them in these cards,” Stevenson said.

No matter the circumstances, each of these women hope to propel forward with this initiative and hope it continues to flourish.