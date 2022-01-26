LUBBOCK and IRVING, Texas — Texas Tech University baseball infielder Jace Jung has been named Big 12 Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
Read the full release from Texas Tech Athletics below:
Texas Tech sophomore Jace Jung was named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday. The 2022 Big 12 preseason awards were selected in a vote of the league’s nine head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.
Jung, also a unanimous first-team selection, was the sole honoree from the Red Raiders’ squad among preseason award recognition.
Jung was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2021, hitting .337 for the Red Raiders and led the Big 12 with 21 home runs. The infielder from San Antonio was a consensus All-American in 2021 and was selected as the NCBWA National Freshman Hitter of the Year.
Texas led the Big 12 with seven of the 18 student-athletes on the Preseason All-Big 12 team, and were trailed by Oklahoma State (3), TCU (2), West Virginia (2), Baylor (1), Kansas State (1), Oklahoma (1) and Texas Tech (1). Six players were unanimous selections: Texas’ Tristan Stevens (SP) and Ivan Melendez (DH), Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie, Oklahoma State starting pitcher Justin Campbell, TCU infielder Brayden Taylor and Texas Tech’s Jung.
The Big 12 Preseason Poll will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 27. All nine Big 12 teams open the season Friday, February 18.
Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Silas Ardoin, C, Texas
Mitchell Daly, IF, Texas
Trey Faltine, IF, Texas
Ivan Melendez, DH, Texas*
Pete Hansen, SP, Texas
Tristan Stevens, SP, Texas*
Aaron Nixon, RP, Texas
Nolan McLean, Utility, Oklahoma State
Jake Thompson, Utility, Oklahoma State
Justin Campbell, SP/Utility, Oklahoma State*
Brayden Taylor, IF, TCU*
Austin Krob, SP, TCU
Austin Davis, OF, West Virginia
Jacob Watters, RP, West Virginia
Jared McKenzie, OF, Baylor*
Dylan Phillips, OF, Kansas State
Peyton Graham, IF, Oklahoma
Jace Jung, IF, Texas Tech*
*- unanimous selection
Preseason Player of the Year
Jace Jung, IF, Texas Tech
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Pete Hansen, LHP, Texas
Preseason Newcomer of the Year
Victor Mederos, RHP, Oklahoma State
Preseason Freshman of the Year
Roc Riggio, IF/OF, Oklahoma State