LUBBOCK, Texas — A walk-off two-run homerun from Jace Jung would give Texas Tech a series sweep over the Kansas State Wildcats with a 7-6 victory Sunday afternoon.

The Red Raiders came into Dan Law Field fresh off of a 14-0 victory the prior afternoon. However, This time around the Wildcats got on the board first. Nick Goodwin would crank a solo home run off of Chase Hampton in the top of the 2nd inning. K-State would remain in control the rest of the game, but the Red Raiders would patiently keep chipping away.

Texas Tech trailed 5-2 going into the bottom of the 7th inning. Cole Stilwell would drive in Dalton Porter off a single to left field. Ty Coleman would follow suit with an RBI single of his own, and Texas Tech would trail by just a run with two innings to go.

In the top of the 9th inning, Wildcats outfielder Dylan Phillips would score on a bang-bang play at home to put it back within two-runs.

In the bottom of the final inning, Zac Vooletich would take the first pitch he saw out of Dan Law Field for a solo home run. Cole Stilwell would then reach first base as Jace Jung came to the place.

Jung sent a no-doubter home run over the wall in right field for his 9th of the season and the victory. Texas Tech would get their first Big 12 series sweep of the season thanks to Jung’s heroics.

“Yeah, I mean, I got a good pitch. Put a good swing on it. You know, and just staying within myself,” Jung said. You know, deep breath before I get in the box. You know, just get in there and you know, just having what I need to hunt and not getting off my plan.”

“He’s going up here competing pitch-to-pitch and really trying to do everything he can to help his team win,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “Jace is a competitor and you know, all great hitters love hitting in big moments like that. And a lot of that’s probably due to how they do prepare, and they… they feel like they’re prepared for that moment.”

Texas Tech heads to Amarillo for a one-game series with Oklahoma on April 12th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CT.