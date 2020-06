LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope addressed the recent meteoric rise in local COVID-19 cases. Lubbock had more cases in two weeks than for the previous three months combined. Pope did so during an online press conference by the City of Lubbock Wednesday morning.

When asked why he and the Lubbock City Council do not mandate masks in public, he said it’s not enforceable because of decisions by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.