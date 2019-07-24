Jac’s Room Scholarship Banquet on Thursday, July 25

LUBBOCK, Texas – Jac’s Room will host their inaugural Scholarship Banquet on Thursday, July 25.

The banquet will be held at the Emmanuel Worship Center (1102 70th Street) at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 or you can or sponsor a table of eight for $200-$800, according to their Facebook event page.

The guest speaker will be Georgia Estrada, who was recently named the National Constable/Marshal of the Year by the National Constables and Marshals Association.

Estrada is the Precinct Two constable for Potter County.

The event is being held in memory of Jacquelyn Hernandez.

Jac’s Room is a teen suicide prevention and awareness program at Across the Way Baptist Church.

They supports girls 13 years of age through young adulthood with guidance in life and any struggles they may have while helping them lead other girls and support one another.

The group has worked hard fundraising for the event and will award a $1000 scholarship to one of their members.

For more information, please call 806-382-0800 or visit their Facebook page.