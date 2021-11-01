Jail for Sale: A look inside the historic Hall County Jailhouse

MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just off the town square in Memphis, Texas, sits a piece of the past: the historic Hall County Jail.

This old pokey serves a much different purpose than it did 106 years ago. The big house is now just that, a big house!

Camie Holland is a real estate agent for Chad Holland Real Estate who has been tasked with selling the jailhouse and says it’s one of the more unique properties she’s seen.

“Obviously it was built as the jail. I know that for many years. It was the boy scout Hall. And a local gentleman told me about that. It was a boutique for a while,” Holland said. “So, there was a lady that came up and turned it into a boutique. She’s the one that did the majority of the painting and the stenciling on the walls and the murals and stuff there. And she had his boutique for quite a while and then it shut down and set empty until Buddy and Alice bought it.”

According to Holland, the owners had a vision.

“They were looking for a place to live, and it was vacant and they thought it would turn into a really great home,” Holland said. “They just thought it was in a very unique building.”

The home still has many unique jail-themed features, like keys belonging to old jail cells, which are still the doors to the upstairs bedrooms. There is a safe in the wall, which Holland says no one has a key to, and its contents are a mystery.

There’s also the old sheriff’s house on the property, and it too has had a facelift. And if the in-laws come along, there’s always room out back in the hoosegow.

“We probably showed it maybe two, three dozen times,” Holland said. “Some just because they wanted to see it, others because they were interested in it.”

Holland said some of the challenges of selling the property are more macabre.

“With it being a prison and possible people dying in here. I think that was a lot of people’s biggest fear is buying it and living in it and having ghosts in the property,” Holland said.

But that hasn’t stopped one family from starting the buying process.

“We do have a buyer. It’s a family out of Washington State. And they’re going to turn it into an Airbnb,” Holland said.

And news travels fast. Their first guest is fittingly a bandit himself.

(Information from MyHighPlains.com)