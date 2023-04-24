LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners approved $1 million Monday in a budget amendment to house jail inmates out of the county.

Sheriff Kelly Rowe told commissioners, “We are currently well overcrowded with our current total population for what the detention center can handle.”

“We have been steadily increasing the number of individuals we have been sending out to other counties,” the sheriff also said. “I know we secured another ten beds from the I believe it was Terry County as of Friday of last week.”

He said the county was paying to house 130 inmates in other places. But finding other counties with space is also getting harder because the problem of overcrowding is statewide, not just local.

“This is something that will continue to only increase,” Rowe said.

By the numbers:

1,512 total jail capacity

10% of capacity needs to be free for Texas jail standards

1,514 total inmates under Lubbock County’s custody Monday

121 already housed out of county

873 are pre-trial felons (two-thirds of the jail population)

One class C (minor) misdemeanor as of Monday

100 or more are class A and Class B misdemeanors, the rest are felonies

32 current staff shortage

The sheriff said he is working on a plan for double-bunks in some parts of the jail that were not originally built for it. However, such a plan needs approval by state regulators, and it would not be a permanent solution.

In the past before the current jail was built, Lubbock County had up to 450 inmates housed in other places. At that time, it cost roughly $4.5 million per year.

Only adding salt to the wound, the Lubbock County Detention Center removed most of its federal inmates – meaning the county no longer has federal revenue for those inmates.

Judge Curtis Parrish said it would take 3 to 5 years before a jail expansion can be built. No numbers were presented yet. That’s part of what the sheriff was still looking into as of Monday morning.

One of the commissioners mentioned the use of ankle monitors as a way to save money.

However, Parrish pointed out recent changes to state law make it harder to release inmates on bond. For example, someone charged with a felony while already on bond for a felony cannot be released.

“I’m going to sound like a broken record here,” the sheriff said. “This is this is what you’re going to see for the future.”

The sheriff’s department anticipates asking for more money in July. Then, in the next fiscal year, the anticipated cost of housing inmates will be $3 million.