Jailed and indicted, Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing adult and two children

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday after he was accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child, as well as one count of sexual assault of an adult in summer 2016, according to court records.

It was not until December 2020, that one of the child victims came forward to a family member who reported the many incidents with family friend Thomas DeWayne White, 51, to Lubbock Police, according to an indictment.

One of the victims said White would have campouts with all three child victims and would wait until they were asleep.

The first victim, according to an arrest warrant, said White would come into the room, take off her clothes and force her to have sexual contact with him. Another victim claimed she woke up to White sexually abusing her.

The third victim said she remembered waking up to White trying to touch her chest while she was asleep, according to the warrant.

The family member who reported to police said each victim stopped going to the campouts after each incident they had with White occurred, according to an arrest warrant.

Additionally, a victim told police that White paid her $20.00 to not tell anyone about the incidents. White also confirmed this to police, according to the warrant.

One of the children was a teenager at the time of the incidents but is now an adult, according to the warrant.

When White was interviewed by investigators, he said he felt “bad about all the stuff he has done.”

White remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of bonds at $275,000.