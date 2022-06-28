LUBBOCK, Texas — Open records on Tuesday revealed new information about a former Lubbock Police officer who was arrested on June 21.

Jamie Lacraig Farrie, 30, remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday on a fugitive warrant from Brevard County, Florida. Officials in Florida said he was charged with grand theft over $500,000 and other charges.

Farrie resigned “effective this date” and agreed to surrender his law enforcement license on October 8, 2021.

The text of his resignation said:

I hereby resign my position from the Lubbock Police Department effective this date, at which time I will also permanently surrender my license with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Farrie personnel file

The reason for the resignation was not listed. Farrie’s public personnel file contains some but not all of his records. Cities in Texas keep a confidential file for officers which is not open to the public.

However, some information was revealed in the public file.

“On April 6, 2021, the Department’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS) received a Departmental Complaint, initiated by Sergeant Jason LePage, involving Farrie,” his public file said.

“A formal investigation was requested and approved,” the file said. “The complaint was in reference to documented violations of the Department and City of Lubbock’s sick leave policies, failure to follow instructions/orders given to Farrie by a department supervisor and insubordination.”

In short, Farrie called in sick right before his April 2, 2021, shift. Farrie later admitted he was not sick but running late.

The file said, “Farrie was near Sweetwater, TX, when he called in sick. He had been in Abilene, TX, since approximately 5:00 p.m. Farrie was actually in transit back to Lubbock, but decided to call in sick after 10:00 p.m. instead, and then drove back to Abilene, TX, for the remainder of the night.”

The file said Farrie engaged in both misconduct and dereliction of duty. He was suspended for five days, official records said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD to see if more information might be available. We will provide an update, if possible.

Special Note: When Farrie was first arrested, his last name was listed as Farris. It has since been updated to Farrie in the jail roster.