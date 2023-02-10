LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department homicide detective Thomas Bonds returned to the stand for the third time Friday morning when the defense asked him to provide an accurate timeline of events for Hollis Daniels III on October 9, 2017, starting from the overnight traffic stop all the way up to his booking at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The focus then shifted to Daniels’ first few days in jail where witnesses speak to his behavior in custody after being charged with capital murder.

An LCDC jailer who interacted with Daniels the day after he was arrested for shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East Jr. testified that Daniels had to be supervised by the Detention Response Team because he was a high-risk inmate that had mentioned suicide by cop.

Captain Salome Lopez with DRT said the decision to record Daniels was for jailer protection and to document his treatment. She said Daniels was placed in a specific cell for inmates who have suicidal or homicidal tendencies.

Prosecutors showed some of the in-jail videos to the jury Friday. Handcuffed and shackled, you can hear Daniels ask, “Why are you recording this?” He then said to the jailers, “You’re making me look embarrassing.”

In another video, Daniels is seen having to crouch in 3-point restraints as he moved through the jail, which Captain Lopez said is the highest level of restraint. Jailers said they used those restraints as well as belly chains and leg irons because his behavior was “unstable and unpredictable.”

In a video from the next day, Daniels said to someone, “I killed a cop.”

In the jail’s medical center, Daniels was told not to talk about his charges. To that, he responded, “When am I going to see a judge? I’ve been missing my manic depression medication.”

After two months, Daniels was released to the jail’s general population. Captain Lopez told the court that aside from his initial verbal outbursts, Daniels hasn’t had any disciplinary issues or gotten into fights in his five years of being there.

The court recessed at noon Friday and will pick back up at 9:00 a.m. on Monday. Prosecutors are expected to continue making their case as to why Daniels is a future danger and deserves the death penalty.