James Barrick to announce candidacy for State Representative District 83

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the James Barrick campaign:

James Barrick of Lubbock will formally announce his candidacy for State Representative District 83 at Lubbock County Democratic Party Headquarters, 2809 A 74th Street, at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday December 18.

Barrick, 67, retired last year after 38 years as a Texas Tech University professor in the Department of Geosciences. While there he instructed undergraduates and guided the research of graduate students who are now employed in the fields of petroleum geology, environmental geology, in higher education, and state agencies. He also participated in programs to enhance the science background of K-12 public school teachers. He is a member of several professional associations, including the West Texas Geological Society.

Raised in a conservative Ohio farm family, Barrick considers himself a progressive Democrat. His experiences in agriculture, geology and higher education position him to effectively promote the interests of District 83 in Austin.

Like many others in District 83, he found revelations of Dustin Burrows’ disparaging remarks about Texas cities and counties and about fellow members of the Legislature beneath the dignity of a state lawmaker.

As Barrick sees it, “Respect, fairness and a basic belief in the equal rights of all Texans should guide the words and actions of anyone seeking public office. Part of that respect is allowing local school districts, cities and counties to set tax rates according to local needs and priorities without interference from Austin.”

Barrick and his wife Susan have lived in Lubbock since 1980. They are the parents of two adult sons who both graduated from Lubbock public schools.

(News release from the James Barrick campaign)