LUBBOCK, Texas — James Mauldin was named vice chancellor and chief financial officer of the Texas Tech University System on Thursday, Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. announced.

According to a press release, Mauldin will coordinate the TTU System’s $2.65 billion operating budget and will be responsible for the overall financial strength and stability of the system. He also will oversee multiple offices, services and administrative functions.

“James is an established leader who brings a dynamic skill set in finance, investments, treasury and debt management with a successful background in higher education, international transportation and municipalities,” said Dr. Ted Mitchell in the press release. “His diverse experience, servant-leadership mentality and collaborative nature have led to an expertise that is unique and will be greatly beneficial to the Texas Tech University System. We are fortunate to have James join our system family and look forward to his many contributions ahead.”



Mauldin arrives at the Texas Tech after serving as vice president of treasury management for the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and a tenure at the University of North Texas System (UNT System) as associate vice chancellor for treasury and as interim CFO.

“It is a sincere honor to join Chancellor Mitchell’s executive leadership team at the Texas Tech University System,” said Mauldin in the press release. “I’m excited about and appreciate the opportunity to join a talented work family with a values-based culture, as well as to partner collaboratively with the highly respected CFO leaders across the component institutions of the system and many professionals at the TTU System Administration.”

Mauldin will begin his appointment Jan. 2, 2023.