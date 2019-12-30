January First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:



The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Exhibitions at the Buddy Holly Center Fine Arts Gallery

West Texas Watercolor Society Winter Exhibition will be on display through January 12, 2020 in the Fine Arts Gallery. Twenty-two artists from across the region present their creations in a wide range of watercolor styles and methods. This year’s juror is Candace Keller. Members of the Society will be giving watercolor demonstrations during First Friday Art Trail.

First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. A free trolley service to and from venues will be offered in the downtown area. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, January 3, 2020

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE admission.

Refreshments will be available. No Cash Bar.

Children’s activities in the educational area.

Watercolor demonstrations in the Fine Arts Gallery.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, visit www.ffat.org.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)