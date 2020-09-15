Jarrett Culver Appears in City of Lubbock PSA, Encourages Citizens to Mask Up

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Jarrett Culver recently returned to Lubbock to join his brothers on their COVID-19 campaign, Mask Up. Understanding the impact of the virus, the Culver brothers wanted to bring awareness to Lubbock about the importance of wearing a mask to help slow the spread. They participated in a video shoot at their alma mater, Coronado High School, to provide content for the campaign.

“Lubbock is such a special place for me and my family,” said Culver. “We need to make sure we are all doing our part in keeping our city safe and healthy. By wearing a mask you can help stop the spread of COVID-19. I encourage everyone in Lubbock to wear a mask so we can get back to doing the things we love in our city.”

Jarrett played on the Texas Tech University Final Four basketball team, and is currently with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. Trey also attended Texas Tech University and is a two time NCAA champion in high jump. J.J. recently completed his education at Wayland Baptist University, where he was the second player in the history of the NAIA to score 100 points in a game.

The Owen Group Advertising Agency donated its time to coordinate and direct the video project.

You can view the PSA here.

