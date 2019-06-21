Jarrett Culver drafted by Minnesota in the NBA Draft

1  of  2
by: Eric Kelly

Former Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver achieved his NBA dream on Thursday when he was drafted number six overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Culver was initially drafted by the Phoenix Suns, but Phoenix had agreed to trade the pick to Minnesota earlier in the night.

This past season, Culver, the Big 12 Player of the Year, helped lead the Red Raiders to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history.

With Culver in 2019 and Zhaire Smith in 2018, Texas Tech now has two straight first round draft picks for the first time ever.

Culver becomes the second highest drafted Red Raider Basketball player ever, after Tony Battie who went fifth overall in 1997.

