Jarrett Culver offers basketball camps in Lubbock this summer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball superstar and current NBA player Jarrett Culver announced “Jarrett Culver Basketball Camps in Lubbock, Texas” via Twitter on Wednesday.
The camps are for kids K – 12, and the events are July 12 – 15. For the younger groups, boys and girls are welcome. For the older kids, the camps are boys only. The cost is $250 for registration before May 15. Later registrations are $300.
The announcement promised “one-on-one basketball instruction from Jarrett Culver and his training team.” The location was not yet announced.
CLICK HERE to register to see more information.
I’m so excited to announce my first annual Jarrett Culver Basketball Camp! Registration is now open so make sure you click the link and sign up. Can’t wait to see you all there! 🏀 https://t.co/BYGhoQ3BBM pic.twitter.com/P3z3KpF0Oh— jarrett culver (@jarrettc08) April 28, 2021