Jarrett Culver offers basketball camps in Lubbock this summer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball superstar and current NBA player Jarrett Culver announced “Jarrett Culver Basketball Camps in Lubbock, Texas” via Twitter on Wednesday.

The camps are for kids K – 12, and the events are July 12 – 15. For the younger groups, boys and girls are welcome. For the older kids, the camps are boys only. The cost is $250 for registration before May 15. Later registrations are $300.

The announcement promised “one-on-one basketball instruction from Jarrett Culver and his training team.” The location was not yet announced.

CLICK HERE to register to see more information.