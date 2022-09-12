ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have announced the siging of former Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver to a two-way contract.

Culver played in 37 games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies, where he averaged 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes.

The former Big 12 Player of the Year began was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Phoenix. His rights were traded to Minnesota. He spent three seasons with the Timberwolves appearing in 134 games and averaging 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists.