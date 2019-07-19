Jarrett Culver throws out first pitch at Twins game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Jarrett Culver’s busy day in Minnesota culminated with the first pitch at Thursday’s Minnesota Twins game against Oakland.
Culver was joined by fellow Timberwolves rookies Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid.
The trio was formally introduced at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Culver’s day started long before the team’s introductory press conference, as president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas found out when he arrived at the team’s facility at 6:30 a.m Thursday.
“As I’m coming in, someone opens the door for me,” Rosas said. “And it’s Jarrett coming out of the building after having finished his workout. That speaks to who he is and what he’s about. When you want to build a sustainable program, that’s what you want.”
Culver will wear no. 23 for the Timberwolves.