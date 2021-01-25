Jason White DDS back in court, another hearing if he can be released from jail

Image of Jason Paul White from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – Well-known Lubbock Dentist Jason Paul White, 41, appears in court again Monday afternoon. White was charged with child pornography at the federal level and sexual performance of a child by state prosecutors.

White can post a $150,000 bond on the state charge, but a federal magistrate last week put off a decision on whether White can be released on the federal charge.

Also, a Lubbock family sued White last week for $10 million or more – accusing him of running a child pornography business.

White’s hearing was scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Monday.