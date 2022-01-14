Jason White wants less time in prison, files appeal

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Lubbock dentist Jason White filed an appeal Thursday to lessen his prison sentence.

On January 6, White received the maximum of 360 months (30 years) in federal prison for the ­­­­production of child pornography, enticement of a minor along with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

In a plea deal accepted by White in September 2021, his sentencing could be no less than 15 years but no more than 30.

The September deal also called for the forfeiture of his home in the 4400 block of 10th Street and a 996-acre ranch in Garza County, but the government agreed to accept $100,000 instead of the 10th Street property and is no longer seeking ownership of the ranch because White was not the only co-owner.

As part of the plea deal, White cannot appeal. However, there is an exception for the length of his sentence, claims of ineffective counsel or “to challenge the voluntariness” of his plea deal.

White’s lawyers also told the court in the appeal they will no longer represent him.

