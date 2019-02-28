Jason Witten returning to Dallas Cowboys after a year in the broadcast booth

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2010, file photo, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten holds the ball up as he scores a 4-yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Jason Witten is retiring […]

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys announced an agreement with Jason Witten on a contract that will bring the tight end back to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 NFL season.

Witten was originally selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong. This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

He played 15 seasons for the club before retiring in 2018 to pursue a network broadcasting opportunity.

Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, left the Cowboys as the franchise leader in pass receptions (1,152), receiving yards (12,488), games played (239) and ranks third in receiving touchdowns (68).

Witten was the third Dallas Cowboy to be on a current leading network NFL broadcast team (Troy Aikman – Fox, Tony Romo – CBS).