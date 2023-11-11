LUBBOCK, Texas — The jazz ensemble group “The Queen’s Cartoonists” is set to perform at the Texas Tech Allen Theatre on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

“The Queen’s Cartoonists” performances are synchronized to films projected on stage while the band matches the energy of the cartoons, according to a press release.

Texas Tech said the band has brought their unique concert experience to performing arts centers, clubs and festivals across the U.S. and Europe.

Tickets to see “The Queen’s Cartoonists” are $20, according to the press release. Texas Tech students are admitted for free with a valid student ID while supplies last.

