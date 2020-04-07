Jeep hits house in Central Lubbock, police arrest juveniles

Lubbock Police were on scene of a Jeep versus house crash in Central Lubbock Tuesday. [Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police and EMS were called to the scene of a vehicle-building crash in Central Lubbock.

Officials responded to reports of the crash Tuesday just before 8:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of 58th Street, according to police.

Although there weren’t any reports of any injuries, police did confirm that there were juveniles in the vehicle.

Police on scene said that the juveniles took off running, and there may possibly be up to six juveniles involved.

At least two or three juveniles were caught by police, but they were still possibly looking for one or two more.

Witnesses on scene said that one of the children acted like they were injured while running, but it was not immediately clear if they were, according to police.

A photojournalist was out at the scene working to get more information.

