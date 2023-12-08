LUBBOCK, Texas — For the past 16 years, Jef Conn has been serving Lubbock as a commercial realtor with Coldwell Banking Commercial. Yet, he’s no stranger to the realtors association either, saying he got involved in the local association back in 2011, and serving as LAR President in 2017.

“When you’re in leadership in Lubbock, most of the time, you’re also serving on committees at the state level, on the national level,” Conn said. “That was my exposure to those organizations and I really liked what I was doing there and how I was able to help be part of our process and benefit all members.”

Now, Conn is helping lead Texas REALTORS as their Chairman of the Board and is the first Lubbock realtor to hold the position since 1999. In the role, he’ll be working with REALTORS from all around the state. He said he’s looking forward to bringing his West Texas perspective, while learning from fellow Texans about their market too.

“When all areas are being considered, we can pick up the cultural differences or the price differences or the size differences in our discussions, because what’s important to Dallas may be important to Houston and may not even affect Abilene,” said Conn. “So we have to have discussions about specific policies and even the way our forms are written.”

While his term is for 2024, Conn and his five-member board are already looking at 2025. Throughout the next year, Conn said he and his team will be working with state and local governments, along with hearing from other associations to help members and consumers in the 89th Legislature.

“Texas Realtors has 150,000 members and we exist to help our members be successful,” Conn said. “We’re serving the members and we’re trying to protect private property rights, so it doesn’t matter if someone owns a house or a ranch, it doesn’t matter if they sell or lease residential or commercial. We’re trying to work for the benefit of all.”

Conn’s term will come to a close in November of next year but he reminded folks that even with his new role as chairman, he will still be working in commercial real estate right here in Lubbock.