LUBBOCK, Texas — The Jehovah’s Witnesses announced its global convention series will happen, in part, in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, June 30 through July 2.

In a press release, JW described its 2023 “Exercise Patience”! convention as a return “after a three-year pandemic pause.” COVID-19 interrupted the in-person annual event.

“The virtual conventions held during the pandemic were a true blessing,” said Roberto Arizmendi, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We were able to enjoy the conventions in the safety of our homes. Now words cannot describe the joy we feel as we return to large in-person conventions. This year’s convention is going to be an unforgettable occasion.”

“Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 ‘Exercise Patience’! Convention series,” JW said. “In the United States alone, more than 700 conventions will be held in 144 host cities.”

JW said a baptism will follow the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

JW said the convention is open to the public and no collection will be taken. To find other convention locations and dates, visit jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.