LUBBOCK, Texas — Jelly Roll is set to bring his Backroad Baptism Tour to Lubbock over the summer, according to a press release from the United Supermarkets Arena.

Jelly Roll was scheduled to perform at the Arena on August 29 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets were set to go on sale on February 24.

Fans can purchase VIP Packages, which could include premium seats, side-stage viewing for the entire length of Jelly Roll’s set, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, and more, the press release stated.

Tickets will be available for purchase here.