LUBBOCK, Texas – Marking the opening of a second Lubbock location, Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 11417 Slide Road on Jan. 10.

A grand opening and fundraiser will be held from Wednesday, Jan.10 to Sunday, Jan. 14 to support the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention of West Texas (AFSP), a press release from the franchise said.

The press release said that customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening, can make a minimum $3 contribution to AFSP West Texas in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We are so excited to open our first Jersey Mike’s Subs store in South Lubbock,” Charles Barkley, franchise owner, said. “We are eager to have everyone in the community come by and try our delicious subs and support this worthy cause with us!”

Jersey Mike’s is hiring and anyone interested was invited to apply by emailing: scarletops15231@gmail.com

For questions or more information, contact the 11417 Slide Rd location at (806) 589-3822.