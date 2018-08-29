Jet makes emergency landing in Lubbock Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: Nexstar/Staff [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: Nexstar/Staff [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - A Boeing 737 made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock.

The jetliner had approximately 115 people on board and safely landed around 5:30 p.m. The flight, operated by Southwest Airlines, took off from Phoenix and was traveling to Oklahoma City.

The pilot reported engine vibration and diverted to Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, a Southwest Airlines media representative said.

Flames were reportedly coming out of one of the engines, according to air traffic control. However, they were quickly extinguished.

Southwest Airlines said it is not unusual for excess fuel to burn in this situation, but the airline representative could not confirm there was a fire.

Light smoke was seen coming from an engine as it moved to the gate.

Southwest Airlines said passengers should be at their final destination four hours later than originally planned.

