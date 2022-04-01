LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams was named Friday as the 2022 Jim Phelan Coach of the Year.

It is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I coach, as decided by a committee.

“The Jim Phelan award committee is a 30 member panel, consisting of five current division I head coaches, five retired head coaches, 10 current athletic directors and/or conference administrators, five members of the national media and five collegeinsider.com staff members,” the award website said.

Texas Tech was considered one of the top defensive teams in the nation during the previous season. Adams, in his first year as head coach, led the Red Raiders to third place in the Big 12, and an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA post-season tournament.