LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Author Jimmy Nowoc will be at the Buddy Holly Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:30 – 3:00 pm to sign copies of his book No Strings Attached: My Life Growing Up with the Birth of Rock N Roll.

Nowoc’s book offers a nostalgic look at life growing up in the fifties and sixties. The narrative provides a bird’s-eye view as seen through the eyes of a young devotee of music as it is changing from ballroom to bandstand and from pop to rock.

Books are available for $38 in the Center’s gift shop. For more information, please call the Buddy Holly Center at (806) 775-3562.

