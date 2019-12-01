JLL Foundation donates $100,000 to Legacy Play Village: Next Generation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Junior League of Lubbock:



The Lubbock community is invited to a special event today, Sunday, December 1, for a special announcement and opportunities to share their memories of the Legacy Play Village.

The Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) Foundation is presenting a $100,000 donation as the first official large donor for the Legacy Play Village: Next Generation project. The Junior League of Lubbock Foundation was established 20 years ago with the purpose of creating funds to cover two needed areas: community projects and JLL headquarters needs. This is the first distribution for a community project since the Foundation was created two decades ago.

To honor the legacy of the playground at the event, community members are invited to share their memories by writing notes or providing a video message. Opportunities to learn about how to get involved in the Legacy Play Village: Next Generation project will also be available.

The event is today, Sunday, December 1 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in front of the Legacy Play Village site at Bill McAlister Park.

About Legacy Play Village

Legacy Play Village is a community playground that was constructed in 2002 in Bill McAlister Park. The project was to build a community-constructed playground that would fire the imaginations of children throughout Lubbock. The project was spearheaded by the Junior League of Lubbock and the community playground design and build firm of Leathers and Associates (now Play By Design) was engaged to advise and supervise. Over the course of several weeks in October 2002, nearly 15,000 volunteers from across Lubbock came together to construct what was at the time the largest community-built playground project in the country.

After years of enjoyment by Lubbock families, the playground was showing wear and tear. Managed by Friends of Legacy Play Village, the board members brought Play By Design consultants back to Lubbock to evaluate the structure and discuss recommendations for repairing, enhancing, and/or reconstructing Legacy Play Village. A steering committee was subsequently appointed to create a new legacy for the Play Village scheduled to be constructed in October 2020.

